If Steven Adams quotes were motivational posters

Steven Adams has been overlooked for an All-Star berth, with the NBA revealing the All-Star Game rosters this afternoon and choosing to leave the Kiwi tall man out.

However, Oklahoma City Thunder's best moustache has long proven himself as a talented man in and out of the court, spreading New Zealand's good name and the quintessencial Kiwi humour wherever he goes.

Today, we pay tribute to some of Adams' wit and humour, turning some of his most inspiring moments into the motivational posters you need to get you through this week.

