Steven Adams got an opportunity to showcase his footwork – but not in the way he's used to.

The Kiwi Oklahoma City Thunder star joined his teammates in swapping footwork drills for a dance lesson.

A few Thunder players broke it down with some local kids in a ballroom dancing class as the organisation looks to give back to the community.

"What's better than being involved in the community AND seeing Steven Adams break it down?" the Fox Sports Oklahoma Twitter posted, along with a video of the team dancing with the children.

"We'll answer that for ya: absolutely nothing."

Adams didn't quite get the chance to showcase the moves he has on court though, with the video only showing him shuffling awkwardly from side to side, as opposed to the more varied efforts of his teammates.

The Thunder currently sit in seventh place in the NBA's Western Conference with a record of 43 wins and 31 losses. They face the Indiana Pacers today at home.

Adams, who just missed out on All Star selection this year, is having a career-best season in points per game (13.9), rebounds per game (9.5) and assists per game (1.6).