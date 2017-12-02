Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams reaches for a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo / AP Photo

Kiwi Steven Adams has posted an NBA career high 27 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-107.

Adams also produced a perfect shooting performance, going 11-11 from the field and 5-5 from the free-throw line.

The 27 point haul beat his previous career high where he scored 24 against the Houston Rockets in December last year.

The 24-year-old also added six boards, three of which came in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder edge out the Timberwolves in a close encounter that went down to the final seconds.

Adams got off to a quick start, scoring 17 points in the first half which was also a career best, on a day when the Kiwi centre didn't ever look like missing a shot.

But it was Thunder star forward Paul George that led the scoring with a dominant 36 points, also adding nine assists.

Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook had relatively quiet nights scoring nine and 15 respectively. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns led the scoring for the Timberwolves with 23 points each.

Despite putting in one of the best performances of his career, Adams was still typically modest after the game.

"The ball just went in. That's all you can ask for."