Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams is the talk of the NBA after his superb performance for the Oklahoma City Thunder in game two of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Adams, who scored 12 points and hauled in 17 rebounds in the Thunder's series levelling win, has been the subject of an ESPN feature story and video, used during their NBA Playoff coverage.

The seven foot centre has earned a reputation as a fierce defender, capable of getting under the skin of opponents, but his offensive effectiveness has improved out of sight this season.

Game three of the series is Friday.