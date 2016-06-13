Kiwi artist painting Steven Adams mural in Oklahoma City

New Zealand artist Graham Hoete has made his mark on Oklahoma City after travelling to America to spray-paint a huge mural of basketballer Steven Adams. Photo / Twitter.

New Zealand artist Graham Hoete has made his mark on Oklahoma City after travelling to America to spray-paint a huge mural of basketballer Steven Adams. Photo / Twitter.

New Zealand artist Graham Hoete has made his mark on Oklahoma City after travelling to America to spray-paint a huge mural of basketballer Steven Adams.

Hoete, also known as Mr G, this week set off for the United States to spray-paint a tribute piece in Minneapolis for Prince. He also plans to produce one of Muhammad Ali in Louisville.

But before then, he had a personal project he wanted to get done. So on Monday, he made a stop in Oklahoma City to spray-paint a huge mural of fellow New Zealander Adams just down the street from Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Hoete told NewsOk that he took to his Facebook page to find a wall he could paint on.

"I thought well, man, I'm going to the U.S. and he's just the man in New Zealand," Hoete said.

"I can't go to the U.S. and not do one of the bro.

"If I wouldn't have found a wall, I wouldn't have done it. So I'm stoked I have a wall."

Hoete is expected to finish the mural on Wednesday (NZT).