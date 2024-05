Source: TNT This crazy block-filled play during the playoffs match ended with Steven Adams netting one for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Steven Adams turned in the best performance of his career to lead the Oklahoma Thunder to a 108-102 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference NBA finals tonight.

Adams was the most influential man on the court, grabbing 16 points and 12 rebounds while leading both teams with a plus-minus of +19.

The internet paid respect to the seven-foot sensation in its own, unique way. Here is some of the best reaction:

Steven Adams was a +19 in his 37 minutes. Becoming a monster. Playoffs are built for his rugged style of play. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 17, 2016