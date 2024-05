A Steven Adams fan had his autograph made into a tattoo. @martismartys

A clear winner for the most dedicated Steven Adams fan?

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre posted an image on Twitter overnight of a Spanish fan who got his autograph tattooed on her arm.

Adams was in Spain as he prepares for his fourth NBA season but the pre-season hasn't started as planned after he suffered an ankle injury in the Thunder's opening game against Real Madrid.

The pressure is now on Adams to retain the number 12 on his singlet.