Big money deal last thing on Steven Adams' mind

Steven Adams. Photo / AP

He'll be earning more than NZ$375,000 a game in the upcoming NBA season but that's the last thing on Steven Adams' mind.

The Kiwi Oklahoma City Thunder centre signed a massive US$100m (NZ$140m) four-year deal with the side last season. The upcoming season is the first under the deal in which Adams will earn NZ$30.8m.

But he has told the Oklahoman newspaper that his hefty pay check is not something he'll be thinking about when the season begins at the New York Knicks on October 20.

"There's much bigger things we have to do and worry about other than 'oh I'm getting paid this much, I have to shoot this much,' or whatever it is," Adams told the newspaper.

"Everyone's goal is the main goal. You have to make any sort of sacrifice, anything you have to do for the team.

Adams had career high minutes played, points and rebounds last season.

The Thunder reached the playoffs last season on the back of a strong season by point guard Russell Westbrook who averaged a triple-double the whole season.

The side added all star and Olympic gold medalist Paul George in the off season with the TAB installing the Thunder as $26 outsiders to win the title.