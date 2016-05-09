Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams. Photo / AP.

Steven Adams says the crowd was so loud at Oklahoma City's stadium that he "almost fainted" during the Thunder's latest playoff victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

There were more than 18,000 fans at the arena to watch Adams' Thunder level the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 2-2. His team mate Keven Durant, who starred in the 111-97 comeback win, reckoned the crowd was "probably the loudest I've ever heard 'em,".

Centre Adams said: "I couldn't hear myself think - constant screaming. I almost fainted bro, it was so loud." A reviewer said the crowd noise even made it hard to hear the TV announcers.

The crowd may also have been whipped up by the prospect of seeing Durant, who is about to become a free agent, playing at home in Oklahoma colours for the last time.

Chesapeake Energy Arena is rated one of the hardest places for visiting teams, and is known as "Loud City". Last year, Forbes magazine ranked Oklahoma fans the second best in the NBA, based on TV ratings, connection with hometown audience, attendance versus capacity, merchandise sales and social media. The Miami Heat were top, while Oklahoma's current opponents San Antonio were third.

The Thunder and Spurs next meet in San Antonio at midday tomorrow.