Sport

Basketball: Kenny McFadden - Why New Orleans is a great fit for Kiwi NBA star

5 minutes to read

Steven Adams' seven-year stint as a Thunder player has come to an end. Photo / Getty

By:

Alex Chapman is a sports reporter for NZME.

Steven Adams' longtime mentor is intrigued by the impact the Kiwi basketball star's latest NBA move will have.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old was part of a large four-team trade involving the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee

