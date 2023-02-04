Kyle Glogoski will join the Cincinnati Reds organisation this year. Photo / Photosport

A change in scenery is likely to bring a change in role for Kiwi pitcher Kyle Glogoski as he embarks on his first season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds organisation.

To this point in his career, the 24-year-old has worked primarily as a starter and had been progressing well through the minor leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies organisation — making it as high as Triple-A, one step down from Major League Baseball.

However, the Phillies chose not to protect Glogoski ahead of the minor league phase of MLB’s Rule 5 draft late last year, allowing the Reds to swoop in and take him off their hands. In the Rule 5 draft, teams can draft talent from their opposition if they feel like they would better utilise said talent.

Speaking to the Herald, Reds director of player development Jeremy Farrell said the Reds expect to use Glogoski as a relief pitcher rather than a starter, with the team seeing him as an answer to some holes in their bullpen at Double-A.

“When we saw the Phillies didn’t protect him, he was a guy we flagged and targeted to compete for a spot on our Double-A team.

“He has a plus-pitch in his changeup that really stands out so we’re happy to have him and anxious to get to know him when he gets to spring training.”

The move to Cincinnati presents opportunities for Glogoski, who is working towards becoming the first New Zealand-born player to make it to the majors, as they are a team built on player development.

One of the league’s smaller franchises, Farrell admitted they operated under the assumption they’re not going to go out and lure the $20 million-per-year superstar-level players in free agency, so maximising the potential already within the franchise was a high priority.

That shows in the team’s MLB starting rotation for the upcoming season. Three of the team’s five starting pitchers are 24 or younger and have come through the Reds minor league system after being drafted by the team.

Hunter Greene is one of several pitchers in the Cincinnati Reds' MLB team to have come up through the organisation's minor league ranks. Photo / Getty Images

That trend continues in their major league bullpen, with many of their relievers having been drafted and developed by the organisation.

“We’re going to take it upon ourselves to develop players to the best of our abilities. That’s where we’re really trying to make an impact on our club here in the minor leagues is through development and helping each of our players become the best versions of themselves.”

Farrell said a developmental goal for Glogoski will be to add some velocity to his fastball, which he throws around the 90mph mark. While some starting pitchers have been able to find success at the top level with a soft fastball, it is far more desirable for a fastball to have a bit of bite to it as that can help off-speed pitches have more success.

Glogoski’s arsenal is built around his off-speed stuff; his changeup is his best weapon, while he throws a good curveball and has been improving his slider.

“When you look at the traits of his fastball, it’s got some carry to it, it has characteristics that could make it an elite fastball – it just lacks the velocity right now,” Farrell said.

“That is a developmental goal for him, but at the same time, staying true to who he is — going out, throwing strikes, pitching and getting outs with what he has is what’s going to make him the most valuable to our organisation.”

While the Reds have Glogoski “pencilled in” as a candidate for their Double-A team leading into spring training later this month, they will get a much better idea of what they have acquired in the young Kiwi hurler when they are able to get eyes on him in those first few weeks, and will be able to take stock of what level he will be best utilised at.

Glogoski was back in New Zealand pitching for the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League when he was acquired and has communicated with members of the organisation remotely.

“Nothing’s out of the question. Right now, we have him pencilled in coming into camp to compete for a Double-A job, but we haven’t gotten eyes on him in person yet. We’ll get to know a lot in spring training and as the season progresses, and his performance, what he’s able to do and, quite frankly, our need is going to dictate where he ends up.”