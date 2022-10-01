Voyager 2022 media awards
Baseball: Kiwi pitcher Ben Thompson reflects on Atlanta Braves release ahead of New Zealand World Baseball Classic qualification bid

Christopher Reive
4 mins to read
Ben Thompson pitching for New Zealand against Brazil. Photo / Getty

Ben Thompson has had an abrupt start to life as a professional baseball player.

Selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, the Kiwi relief pitcher didn't need any convincing to

