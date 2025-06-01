“I am still getting my way into the 100 metres. I am learning from these people, including Akani [Simbine] and Omanyala, who are my mentors,” he said.
Earlier, South Africa’s Zakithi Nene recorded the fastest time in the world over 400m with a sparkling personal best of 43.76s, beating Nigerian Chidi Okezi (44.89s) into second place.
The 27-year-old Nene, whose previous best was 44.22s at the South African championships in April, made up for the disappointment of finishing runner-up to American Jacory Patterson at the Rabat Diamond League last weekend.
Kenyan-born Jonah Koech, competing for the United States, upstaged his former compatriots to win the 800m in a personal best 1min 43.32s.
It was Koech’s second track victory in a week after his shock maiden Diamond League victory in the 1500m in Rabat.
Trinidadian two-time world javelin champion Andersen Peters’ hopes of winning his first Kip Keino title were shattered when he finished seventh with a disappointing 77.49m.
Brazilian Luiz Mauricio da Silva dominated the event with a new personal best of 86.34m to finish ahead of Germany’s former Olympic champion Thomas Rohler (80.79m).
Reigning Olympic hammer champion Ethan Katzberg continued his great form when the Canadian threw 82.73m to record his best performance of the year so far.