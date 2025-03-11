Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Australian snowboarder Belle Brockhoff breaks back in World Cup crash

AFP
Quick Read

Dairy may prove to be a challenging sell for Christopher Luxon's free-trade deal with India and plans for a new Northland expressway have been revealed. Video / NZ Herald

Three-time Olympic snowboarder Belle Brockhoff has been rushed to hospital after fracturing her back in a high-speed crash while competing in Georgia, the Australian Olympic Committee said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Australian, who came fourth in snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, suffered the injury at the weekend in a World Cup event.

“Belle was airlifted from the course and taken to a Tbilisi hospital where examination and imaging revealed a fracture of the L1 vertebrae, with no neurological damage,” the AOC said.

“Belle was then evacuated to Greece for surgery.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brockhoff was seen as a strong chance of making a fourth Olympics in Milan-Cortina next year.

“We will reassess options together with Belle following surgery over the next 48 hours,” said Olympic Winter Institute of Australia chief Geoff Lipshut.

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport