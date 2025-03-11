Dairy may prove to be a challenging sell for Christopher Luxon's free-trade deal with India and plans for a new Northland expressway have been revealed. Video / NZ Herald

Three-time Olympic snowboarder Belle Brockhoff has been rushed to hospital after fracturing her back in a high-speed crash while competing in Georgia, the Australian Olympic Committee said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Australian, who came fourth in snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, suffered the injury at the weekend in a World Cup event.

Luckless Australian Winter Olympian Belle Brockhoff has been airlifted to hospital to undergo immediate surgery after a horror crash left her with a broken back.



“Belle was airlifted from the course and taken to a Tbilisi hospital where examination and imaging revealed a fracture of the L1 vertebrae, with no neurological damage,” the AOC said.

“Belle was then evacuated to Greece for surgery.”