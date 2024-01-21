Kurtley Beale. Photo / Getty Images.

The trial of Wallabies player Kurtley Beale is set to begin as he defends allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at an eastern Sydney pub.

Beale is accused of multiple offences against a 28-year-old woman, all of which allegedly took place at the Beach Road Hotel near Bondi Beach late in 2022.

The 35-year-old rugby union star has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual touching over the alleged incidents on the night of December 17 and early the following day.

A jury is due to be empanelled in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Monday morning before hearing opening submissions in a trial expected to run for two weeks.

The Waratahs and Wallabies back made 95 appearances for Australia, as well as playing for English club Wasps and French Top 14 team Racing 92.



