An Australian Rugby Union player has received a five-year ban, one of the longest in history, after assaulting a referee during a match. Video / Supplied

A Western Australia player has received one of the longest bans in rugby union history after being found guilty of assaulting a referee during a match in the region’s top club competition.

The Perth Bayswater Rugby Club player, who was not named in the Rugby Western Australia (Rugby WA) statement confirming the sanction, received a 96-match ban - the equivalent to around five years of play - which is the strictest available under World Rugby laws after the assault in April.

Video taken by a spectator shows the player shoulder-charging the back of referee, Ian Sunderland, which knocked him to the ground, close to the ball-carrier.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the unsighted referee took zero on-field action, deeming the player’s actions to have been accidental, but the contact was reassessed after witness statements and video evidence.

After the incident, the unnamed player can count himself lucky that a lifetime ban was not administered by Rugby WA. Under World Rugby laws, the player’s ban could have been anywhere between 96 weeks and a lifetime. According to the Herald, the player’s contrition and other mitigating factors resulted in him avoiding a sterner sentence.

“We strongly condemn any form of abuse or harassment towards match officials, and are determined to ensure that any such behaviour is stamped out of the game,” Rugby WA chief executive Simon Taylor said.

“The rugby community must remain vigilant against abuse towards match officials, and we hope that this sanction contributes to ensuring a more respectful approach to officials at any level of rugby.”

The moment just after the assault with referee Ian Sunderland prone on the ground. Photo / Sydney Morning Herald

On Bayswater’s website, within a document entitled “club team standards”, under the “respect” headline it reads: “We treat others well – we have positive exchanges with all match officials.”

Perth Bayswater president Darrell Stops told the Herald that the club backed Rugby WA’s decision, adding that the player was extremely remorseful.

“We have accepted the decision and we don’t condone what he did,” said Stops. “We fully support the decision of the referees’ association, and Rugby WA. We have genuine concerns for referee Ian Sunderland and his injury from the incident, and that was foremost in our own thoughts.

“But at the same time we are trying to support our player, who is not in a good space, and we are trying to support him as best we can.”

Bans of such length are extremely uncommon in rugby. Former Toulouse lock, Trevor Brennan, was banned for five years in 2007 for punching an Ulster fan before a European Cup match. And, similarly to the incident in Western Australia, England flanker Neil Back served a six-month ban in 1996 for pushing over referee Steve Lander at the end of Leicester’s Pilkington Cup final loss to Bath.