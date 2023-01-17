Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Roberto Carballes Baena. Photo / AP

Novak Djokovic wouldn’t have known what to expect when he arrived back for the Australian Open but there is no doubt he’d be pleasantly relieved by the reaction of Melbourne fans.

Chasing a 10th Australian Open crown a year after his deportation saga, fans had been warned not to boo Djokovic or they’ll be kicked out.

In front of a vocal Rod Laver Arena featuring plenty of Serbian flags, Djokovic was instead met with rapturous support.

In fact there was just one person who lashed out before the match, yelling “you’re a wanker Novak” as he prepared to start the game.

It was hardly noticeable compared to the huge reception he had received.

A very warm welcome for nine-time champion Novak Djokovic on his return to the Australian Open for the first time in two years. pic.twitter.com/m6VE9fQQHc — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 17, 2023

Loud, warm greeting for Novak Djokovic on his return to the Australian Open. Chants of his nickname, “No-le!” break out. pic.twitter.com/IEPvQhgkrR — Howard Fendrich (@HowardFendrich) January 17, 2023

Pretty amazing reception for Djokovic as he returns to the Australian Open. There’s been no boos from the crowd… so far just one cry of “You’re a wanker Novak!” before the first point. pic.twitter.com/nKC1ksmL8q — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) January 17, 2023

Unbelievable reception for Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.



Not sure he's ever played in front of such a supportive crowd. — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) January 17, 2023

And despite a heavily taped up thigh which left rumour he was set to pull out of the event, Djokovic gave the crowd what they wanted with some brilliant tennis.

The match was only midway through the second set when the clock pushed past midnight (local time) after a late start.

Djokovic claimed the huge win 6-3 6-4 6-0 against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

“Unbelievable atmosphere,” Djokovic said. “Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception I could only dream of.

“I feel very happy that I am back in Australia, back here on the court where I had the biggest success in my career. Definitely this court is the most special court in my life.

“Couldn’t ask for a better start to the tournament so thank you for your support. I appreciate that.

“If I have to choose one court and conditions, it would be night session on Rod Laver Arena definitely.”

Novak Djokovic acknowledges his supporters after defeating Roberto Carballes Baena. Photo / AP

Extreme heat suspended play for three hours in the afternoon, before the weather gods turned and it started pouring down with rain in Melbourne.

Twelve matches were suspended until Wednesday, including Thanasi Kokkinakis’ match against Fabio Fognini with the Aussie leading 6-1 6-2 4-2 and just five points from a place in the second round.

Aussies Max Purcell and Aleksandar Vukic were also at key stages of their matches when play was suspended.

Of the matches that were played, Australia’s Kim Birrell and Alex de Minaur won through, but Jordan Thompson and Jamiee Fourlis lost.

In the match of the day, Andy Murray won a thrilling five-set epic over Matteo Berrettini that lasted nearly five hours.

Andy Murray after defeating Matteo Berrettini. Photo / AP

The British veteran took the first two sets but Berrettini fought back to force a fifth and deciding set.

The Italian had the chance to win deep in the fifth set but blew it, hitting a simple crosscourt backhand into the net on match point.

Murray took it to a tie-break and prevailed 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 7-6 (10-6) in 4 hours and 49 minutes.

It comes after an eventful start to the tournament after Nick Kyrgios withdrew with a knee injury.