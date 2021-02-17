Australian Open tennis: Day ten at Melbourne Park - Schedule, start time, live streaming and how to watch

Ash Barty. Photo / AP

Ash Barty's Australian Open campaign is over following a stunning shift in momentum at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

After the world No. 1 clinched the first set in lightning speed, her Czech rival fought back to secure an unlikely victory in three sets.

Tonight, world No. 2 Rafael Nadal will take on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a mouth-watering men's quarterfinal clash.

Barty capitulates in quarter-final clash

Ash Barty's Australian Open campaign is over.

Barty took an early lead against Czech star Karolina Muchova in the quarter-final, winning the first five games in the opening set.

Barty needed just 14 minutes to secure a double break, making one unforced error in the first five games.

Barty clinched the first set in 24 minutes, during which Muchova made 13 unforced errors and just one winner.

The second set started in similar fashion, with Barty immediately breaking serve.

At 2-1, Muchova was examined by a trainer before taking an off-court medical timeout, and seemed like a different player when she returned nine minutes later, mustering her first break to put the set back on serve at 2-2.

Barty's unforced error count skyrocketed after her opponent's medical timeout, but managed to save two break points in her following service game.

The Aussie failed to convert two break points at 3-3, with Muchova then breaking serve at the other end.

Barty ultimately lost her first set of the tournament as the match headed towards a decisive third set.

This is just a spectacular collapse by Ash Barty. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 17, 2021

What the hell happened during that medical time out!? Come on Ash!! #AusOpen — Natalie Yoannidis (@NatYoannidis) February 17, 2021

Muchova started the final set by breaking serve as Barty's unforced error tally continued to rise.

The Queenslander then missed out on another two break points as the No. 25 seed took control of the match.

Muchova then secured the double break, with the ultimate fightback almost complete.

In what was ultimately the final game of the match, Barty couldn't convert three break points before Muchova ended the contest with an ace.

Barty vs Muchova score: 6-1 3-6 2-6

Victoria lockdown ends midnight

Victoria will emerge from a short, sharp "circuit-breaker" lockdown at midnight tonight.

Premier Daniel Andrews addressed the media this morning, revealing the good news.

"This will be a five-day, short, sharp circuit breaker," he said. "Restrictions will come off at midnight tonight."

