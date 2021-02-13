Australian Open tennis: Day seven at Melbourne Park - Schedule, start time, live streaming and how to watch

A happy Serena Williams after her third-round victory. Photo / AP

Novak Djokovic — if he is healthy enough to play — and Serena Williams headline Day 7 as the fourth round of the Australian Open gets started.

There will not be any spectators in the stands because of a five-day lockdown imposed by the government in reaction to new COVID-19 cases in the area.

The first quarterfinal berths will be at stake with four women's matches and four men's matches on the singles schedule.

Williams continues her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second match at Rod Laver Arena.

That will follow the matchup between three-time major champion Naomi Osaka and two-time Slam trophy winner Garbiñe Muguruza.

Two other Grand Slam champions, Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek, will open the night session in Laver.

Their match is to be followed by eight-time Australian Open champion Djokovic against 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic — assuming Djokovic decides he can play.

Other men in action include reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem and the man he beat in that final, Alexander Zverev.

Nick Kyrgios coded before walking onto court

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were hit with a code violation before even getting up of their chairs for the start of their first round men's doubles match on Saturday.

Without warning, chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell announced a time violation warning for the pair, leaving them both staring back with blank expressions on their faces.

Opposition pair Lloyd Harris and Julian Knowle had been standing on court in position to start the match while Kyrgios and Kokkinakis chatted away near their seats.

A stunned Kyrgios took a couple snippy swipes at the official after she failed to give them a hurry up first.

"We were waiting for you to say time," Kyrgios said.

"You can't just give us a warning? You can't just say, 'are you guys ready?'

"You're doing a good job. I get you're nervous."

The pair eventually cruised through to the second round and will face Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot.

Nick Kyrgios has had yet another run-in with an umpire. Photo / AP

Kyrgios was last week hit with a time violation warning when serving during a singles match during the Melbourne Summer series lead-up event.

Kyrgios blew up at the chair umpire during his second round match and at one point refused to keep playing after he was hit with a time wasting violation in the middle of a service game.

"I'm not playing. Get him (the supervisor) out. No, I don't understand. I wanna talk to him," he said.

"I'm not f***ing moving. It's like you guys do it to just be funny. Bro, I was serving. Why'd you have to call it?"

Rod Laver Arena

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14] v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] v Serena Williams (USA) [10]

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [18]

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] v Simona Halep (ROM) [2]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Milos Raonic (CAN) [14]

Margaret Court Arena

Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [19]

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [20] v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

T Kokkinakis, N Kyrgios v W Koolhof, L Kubot

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) [23] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

Court 3

Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) v Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Frances Tiafoe (USA)