Australian Open tennis: Day four at Melbourne Park - Schedule, start time, live streaming and how to watch

World No 1 Ash Barty faces Fed Cup teammate Daria Gavrilova for her second-round clash of the Australian Open.

Barty has won her last four WTA matches against Australians, but has never faced an Aussie in a grand slam.

These two have faced off four times in the past, with Barty emerging the victor on three occasions.

Day Four: All the big matches

Rod Laver Arena

Danielle Collins (USA) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [6]

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Coco Gauff (USA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Michael Mmoh (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2]

Margaret Court Arena

Belinda Bencic (SUI) [11] v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)

Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Tomas Machac (CZE) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Pablo Cuevas (URU) v Alex de Minaur (AUS) [21]

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Sam Stosur (AUS)

John Cain Arena

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Anett Kontaveit (EST) [21] v Heather Watson (GBR)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Barty's clash against Fed Cup partner

Ash Barty's round-two match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova started in bizarre fashion, with the World No 1 losing her opening service game.

After snaring a rare double bagel on Monday, it goes down as the first game Barty has lost in the grand slam.

But the Queenslander bounced back, promptly breaking serve at the other end.

Still trying to wrap my head around Ash Barty losing a game. — Adam Fromal (@fromal09) February 11, 2021

It was all smooth sailing for Barty after the early blip, winning the next four games as she regained control of the match.

Barty vs Gavrilova score (live): 4-1

Wozniacki's baby news

Retired Danish star Caroline Wozniacki has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

Wozniacki and former NBA player David Lee are expecting their first baby together in June, sharing the news on social media on Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old secured her only grand slam title at the 2018 Australian Open, defeating Romania's Simona Halep

Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLNJ4BcEYj — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 10, 2021

Umpire's gesture saves raging Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios tiptoed over the edge and it could so easily have been his doom.

He was left with his fate in the hands of chair umpire Marijana Veljovic while his fans were left with their hearts in their mouths as he launched his most irate verbal barrage at the official early in the dramatic fifth set on Wednesday night.

Kyrgios grumbled to Veljovic as often as he barked at the family members sitting in his courtside box during his incredibly gutsy fightback from two match points down in the fourth set against France's Ugo Humbert.

Against all odds, he blasted his way to a 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win after almost three hours 30mins.

'Top 10' Tomic still kidding himself

Bernard Tomic managed to slip out of Melbourne Park relatively quietly as Nick Kyrgios' incredible comeback win stole the spotlight on day three.

After doing well to qualify for the Australian Open and then benefiting from his opponent's injury in round one, Tomic was smashed off the court by Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Losing to a player seven years his junior showed how the once prodigiously talented young Aussie is now old news.

But he still doesn't appear to have let go of his glory days, whatever they were, by the sounds of his post-match press conference.

Tomic attempted to explain how the difference between the level of players he was likely to be meeting at Challenger level in the next few months wasn't that different from anyone not inside the top 15.

"Yeah, I mean, there's no difference playing guys at 250 in the world, 200, and the guys (ranked) 60," he told reporters.

"There are certain players in the top five, 10, 15 in the world. I've been there at the top, inside the 20, wasn't really that serious.

"Maybe if I was (serious), I would have been top 10. Doesn't change anything. All these guys are good at 50, 100, 200.

"Even if you're winning matches at, let's say, challengers, that's a plus. I mean, these guys in the top hundred are pretty much the same level.

"Regardless of where I am, I know I'm pretty good – in a good state from taking off tennis for about eight months. I couldn't ask for anything more. Like I said, winning four matches at a Grand Slam (including three in qualifying) is almost too good to be true for me at this stage."

That doesn't sound like a player that will be anywhere near the top 10 anytime soon.