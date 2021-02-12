Australian Open tennis: Day five at Melbourne Park - Schedule, start time, live streaming and how to watch

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates during round 1 of the 2021 Australian Open. Photo / Photosport

Welcome to live coverage of day five of the Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios is back in action later tonight as he seeks to upset Dominic Thiem and shoot into the fourth round.

Big guns in the women's draw Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are also up today, while Novak Djokovic can keep his hopes of a ninth title at Melbourne Park alive with a win over American Taylor Fritz.

Schedule

Rod Laver Arena

From 1pm

Aryna Sabaleka (BLR) [7] v Ann Li (USA)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) v Serena Williams (USA) [10]

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) [32] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

From 9pm

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) [32] v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Taylor Fritz (USA) [27]

Margaret Court Arena

From 1pm

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [19] v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14] v Zarina Diyas (KAZ)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [18] v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [15]

From 9pm

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [11] v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [20]

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] v Fiona Ferro (FRA)

John Cain Arena

From 2pm

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) v Sara Errani (ITA)

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [27] v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) [8]

Not before 9pm

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

How to watch

You can watch the action live on Sky Sport, or stream it via Sky Sport Now.

1pm: Fresh virus scare in Melbourne

Covid-19 has already impacted the Australian Open significantly, but amid reports of an imminent lockdown in Melbourne, what happens to the tennis tournament?

Authorities fear Victoria is on the brink of the third Covid-19 wave with high-level discussions on Thursday night underway regarding the introduction of a snap lockdown.

State government advisers were on Thursday instructed to draw up a framework for another lockdown, which could be introduced as early as Friday night, or possibly within days.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has already endured a nightmare scenario in the lead up to this year's tournament after 72 players were forced into hard lockdown after arriving in Melbourne.

Three charter flights returned positive Covid tests forcing stars and their entourage into strict quarantine.

One player – Paula Badosa – contracted the virus prior to the tournament. She was knocked out in the first round.

Ticket holders for this weekend's action have taken to social media questioning if their passes will be refunded should a lockdown ben announced.

Tennis Australia and Tiley have been contacted for comment.

12pm: Nadal targeted by heckler

In case you missed it last night, Rafael Nadal was interrupted during the second set of his win over Michael Mmoh when a fan heckled him from the stands.

She flipped him the bird and yelled out before security came and escorted her out of Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard wasn't sure what to think but found the whole situation funny, cracking up with laughter.

Nadal shrugged off the heckling before beating American qualifier Michael Mmoh 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 20-time major champion completed the match against the 177th-ranked Mmoh in 1 hour, 47 minutes and said it was a "positive evening for me".

Except for one thing. He was asked if he knew the woman who caused the delay. He responded by saying no and added "honestly I don't want to know".

More than 21,000 fans attended Melbourne Park on Day 4.

The Australian Open is the first major in a year to allow sizeable crowds with the government allowing up to 50% capacity.

No fans were allowed at the US Open because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the number of spectators at the French Open was extremely limited.