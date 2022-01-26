Nick Kyrgios and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis react during their doubles match against Michael Venus and Tim Puetz. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Quiet, please.

Tennis needs to maintain its protocols of silence at certain times, as they are an essential part of the contest.

There was anarchy at the Australian Open on Tuesday evening, as the local crowd disregarded all the usual conventions in the doubles match which saw Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis edge Michael Venus and his German partner Tim Puetz in three thrilling sets.

The fans in the Kia arena showed almost zero respect for Venus and Puetz, with the tone set in the opening game, when the crowd cheered wildly when the New Zealander dumped a first serve into the net.

There was sustained applause of every double fault – generally unheard of on the circuit – and plenty of booing each time they stepped up to the service line.

It added to an already frenzied atmosphere, with Krygios doing his best to stoke the flames, with his trademark mix of wonderful shot making, over the top celebrations, tantrums and gamesmanship.

Nick Kyrgios throws his racket in frustration during his quarter-final double match. Photo / AP

The umpire tried to keep a semblance of normality, regularly reminding the crowd to be quiet and exhorting "that's enough" at one point in the second set, generally to no avail.

It made for a riveting spectacle but isn't something that should become the norm, as much as it might appeal to base instincts.

The tradition of silence is what makes tennis so special and captivating, in contrast to many other sports.

It's unique to be inside an arena which goes deathly quiet as a player prepares to serve, with the thud of the ball being bounced echoing across the stadium, just before the players begin their duel.

The current system provides the perfect balance; cheering after and between points, then an eerie quiet, which only rachets up the tension.

It's also the recipe for producing the best possible tennis, which is the optimal outcome for all. Players need silence at times, in one of the most mentally demanding sports on the planet.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia gestures with a fan. Photo / AP

There's a scoring system that means you can never relax, no caddy or coach to help you and matches can that last four or five hours.

Rafael Nadal stepped up to the service line 146 times in his marathon contest against Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday night, each time requiring immense concentration as he unfurled another 190km/h serve.

It's difficult to think of an equivalent scenario.

It could be similar to what a golfer faces on the green, though they might only have 30-40 moments of putting pressure (on a good day), while rugby kickers usually step up to the tee between five to 10 time in a match.

Some might say it is too difficult for spectators to maintain silence in such ways, but that suggests more about ever declining concentration levels and attention spans in our fast twitch world.

And the sound of sporting silence can be magic.

Like when 50,000 people held their breath at Eden Park in 2011 as Stephen Donald addressed the ball in the second half, or four years later at the same venue as Grant Elliott stood waiting for Dale Steyn's fateful delivery.

The Coliseum-like atmosphere on Tuesday, with Krygios as the lead participant, was an incredible spectacle, due to a unique combination of circumstances, but that scenario isn't the realistic future for tennis.