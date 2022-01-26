Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Australian Open 2022: Quiet, please! Why tennis needs the sound of silence rather than Nick Kyrgios-inspired anarchy

3 minutes to read
Nick Kyrgios and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis react during their doubles match against Michael Venus and Tim Puetz. Photo / AP

Nick Kyrgios and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis react during their doubles match against Michael Venus and Tim Puetz. Photo / AP

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

OPINION:

Quiet, please.

Tennis needs to maintain its protocols of silence at certain times, as they are an essential part of the contest.

There was anarchy at the Australian Open on Tuesday evening, as the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.