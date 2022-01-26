Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open. Photo / AP

Victoria Police are investigating the alleged assault of staff working at the Australian Open after rowdy members of the crowd were kicked out last night.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man after a group were ejected from the five-setter between Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini at Rod Laver Arena. He has been released pending further inquiries.

"Police engaged with a small group of males in support of security, after complaints by patrons at Rod Laver Arena just after midnight," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Police had initially alleged a woman had been sexually assaulted but have since revised their statement.

"Our information on the incidents at the tennis has changed," a police spokesman said.

News.com.au has reached out to Victoria Police for further comment.

The behaviour of Australian Open crowds was thrust into the spotlight yet again on Tuesday night as Matteo Berrettini created tennis history by reaching the semi-finals at Melbourne Park with a rollercoaster five-set victory over Gael Monfils.

The seventh seed overcame the French 17th seed in their quarter-final 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2 to become the first Italian man to reach the last four of the Australian Open.

As Berrettini conducted his post-match on-court interview with ex-Aussie tennis star Sam Groth, he was interrupted by a heckler who yelled out from the stands.

"If you don't want to watch. Please leave!" 😡



The umpire has had enough of some unruly spectators... 😬#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/0Gzi0GweXY — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 25, 2022

It was not completely clear what was said, but part of the heckle sounded like "f*** you".

The Italian stopped and looked over at where the noise came from, clearly unimpressed, as other fans booed the culprit.

"I didn't hear," Berrettini said. "It's full of people and I like it — some of them are not really tennis fans I think."

That clip earned the Italian a fresh round of applause from tennis lovers who appreciated the five-set thriller they'd been treated to.

"It is what it is, you know. You cannot control everybody," he added.

"I think to be respectful is something that you have to do anyway but it's fine, I win, I'm happy."

Early in the fifth set umpire James Keothavong had heard enough from unruly spectators as they made noise while Monfils was trying to serve.

"If you don't want to watch, please leave," he said.

Fans cheered the official and then boos erupted as play was halted while security spoke to the section of the crowd responsible for taking things too far.