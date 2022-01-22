Tim Puetz and Michael Venus are in action early on day six of the Australian Open. Photo / Getty Images.

Tim Puetz and Michael Venus are in action early on day six of the Australian Open. Photo / Getty Images.

Day six of the Australian Open is here, with Kiwis in action early and big names taking the court in the singles tournaments later on.

Venus cruises through

Michael Venus and doubles partner Tim Puetz made light work of Roberto Carballés Baena (Spain) and Hugo Gaston (France) in their second round match in the men's doubles draw, claiming a straight sets win.

It took just 1hr09min for the Kiwi is German doubles partner to see off Carballés Baena and Gaston, taking the match 6-1, 6-4.

Back-to-back breaks midway through the first set gave the pair all the momentum they needed to take the convincing win, despite facing some pressure against their serve later in the first set.

While the second set was closer in score, Venus and Puetz's serve was never under pressure, as they held each of their games without being taken to deuce. A break in the first game of the set was enough of a buffer to see them through the set and into the next round.

Venus and Puetz will now meet Australian wildcard pairing Jason Kubler and Christopher O'Connell in the third round.

Kiwis on court

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell will be on the court in Melbourne early to kick things off on day six of the Australian Open as the men's doubles draw gets into the second round.

Venus, playing alongside German Tim Puetz, will meet Roberto Carballés Baena (Spain) and Hugo Gaston (France) in the opening match of the day on the Show Court Arena. Venus and Puetz, who came into the tournament as the sixth seeds, come in off the back of an impressive straight sets win in their opening round match.

Carballés Baena and Gaston, who are both primarily singles players, advanced with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win in their first match.

Marcus Daniell and playing partner Frederik Nielsen (Denmark) will play soon after Venus' match is underway, taking on the second seeded team of Joe Salisbury (UK) and Rajeev Ram (USA).

Daniell and Nielsen will be the fresher of the two teams after only needing one set to get through their first round match - with an injury forcing the opposing team to retire. However, Salisbury and Ram will be a tough out, as they proved in their opening round straight sets win.