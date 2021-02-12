Australian Open 2021: Nick Kyrgios' Pepsi fails to save him from five-set epic defeat

Nick Kyrgios repeatedly reached for a can of Pepsi during his five-set epic with Dominic Thiem on Friday night.
Kyrgios started taking sips mid-way through the match and sat down contentedly and chugged a can at the end of the fourth set.
According to fans, he polished off the can early in the fifth set during a change of ends.
It was a gamble that didn't pay off as he was overrun by world No. 3 Dominic Thiem in a five set epic 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.
He was also spotted drinking a can of Pepsi Max earlier in the match.
While soft drinks, predominantly cola, have become a part of the fabric of some endurance sports, including during the Tour de France, for its high concentration of glucose and sucrose as a quick energy boost, it is mostly unexplored territory in tennis.
With the match clock ticking over the three hour mark it is understandable Kyrgios was looking for relief after also pushing himself to a five-set win over Ugo Humbert on Wednesday night — another match that had him on court for more than three hours.
The Pepsi chug divided some tennis commentators, but most were fully appreciative of Kyrgios' very human soft drink slurp.