Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev extends impressive winning streak to secure place in final

Daniil Medvedev will take on world No 1 Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final. Photo / Photosport

Daniil Medvedev is through to the final of the Australian Open after a convincing straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev made it to his second Grand Slam final - his first Australian Open final - as he pursues his first major championship, overwhelming fifth-seed Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 and extending his winning streak to 20 matches, which includes a dozen against members of the Top 10.

In Sunday's final, Medvedev will take on world No 1 Djokovic, who already owns eight Australian Open titles among his 17 Grand Slam trophies.

Medvedev, the runner-up at the 2019 US Open, was terrific against Tsitsipas, racking up 17 aces among 46 winners. The latter count included a sliding backhand pass down the line to break in the penultimate game, a shot Medvedev celebrated by raising both arms and waving his hands towards the crowd.

Tsitsipas started the match flat, looking drained after his epic five-set, four-hour comeback victory over 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It took just 75 minutes for Medvedev to grab a two-set lead. He then went up 3-1 in the third before Tsitsipas made things interesting, if only briefly, by taking three games in a row, including his only break of the match.

But Medvedev proved too tough as he regained his composure and got the job done without having to over exert himself.

"Sunday I am going to come up against one of the greatest," he said.

"The experience of playing against Rafa (in the 2019 US Open final) will maybe turn some things for me if we have a crazy match.

"I don't have a lot of pressure because he never lost in eight finals here. I just hope I can show my best tennis, I can win some big names if I play good. He is for sure more experienced but has more things to lose than me."