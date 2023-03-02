Australia's captain Steve Smith signals for a DRS review against India. Photo / AP

The Australian cricket team is just 76 runs away from victory in the third test against India and the exploitation of a little-known rules loophole has certainly helped them gain ascendency.

Nathan Lyon took advantage of the nightmare of a pitch in Indore to claim figures of 8/64 as India was bowled out for 163 in its second innings as the visitors look to restore some pride after losing the first two tests and any hope of regaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

A turning point came when Steve Smith took a brilliant one-handed catch at leg slip to dismiss danger man Cheteshwar Pujara and shift the match in Australia’s favour.

Smith, who is filling in as captain for Pat Cummins, played a trump hand in the field as he exploited a little known rule to effectively give Australia more DRS reviews than usual.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey would knock off the bails after a spinner beat the outside edge of the bat, forcing the third umpire to review the delivery for a stumping.

As part of their process, the third umpire also reviewed to see if the batter was out caught behind.

Smith and Carey deliberately used the ploy on several occasions, meaning Australia got more than their official allotment of three DRS reviews.

Eagle-eyed cricket fans noticed Smith cleverly exploiting the DRS loophole, some arguing it would prompt the ICC to tighten up the rules around DRS and third umpire reviews.

Same tactic again. Stumping review but also a check for caught behind. With foot grounded so very well should the ground umpire decline the stumping review? Kind of dodgy rule needs sorting out. @icc pic.twitter.com/tj5sMIcPAD — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) March 2, 2023

Steve Smith with yet ANOTHER appeal for a stumping because he wants a caught behind reviewed !

I can see a ICC rule change coming where umpires request what you want to review if this becomes a trend !!! #IndvsAus

It's smart from the skipper but don't think it looks great — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) March 2, 2023

Very funny that Australia (long considered the worst users of DRS) have become the best at exploiting this stumping loophole. — Tom O'Neil (@thomasjameoneil) March 2, 2023

Something that @ICC must consider with the DRS is to not club two reviews in one, and adjudicate only on what’s being claimed. Eg: Umpire review for stumping also looking for the edge. Or a DRS for a leg before, looking for a bat-pad catch. — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) March 2, 2023

Wisden India’s Abhishek Mukherjee tweeted: “Top thinking by Steve Smith and Australia. Appeal for stumping, they will check for caught behind, and you won’t lose a review.”

Journalist Anand Vasu said: “Rule/protocol change incoming. Australia are completely overdoing the stumping as DRS mechanism. Square-leg umpires are just going to watch stumpings more clearly and not send the decision to the TV umpire.”

Smith’s shenanigans were understandable, given umpiring luck hasn’t exactly been on Australia’s side during the third test.

Mitch Starc had Rohit Sharma out twice in the very first over of the test but the Aussies opted not to review, while Cameron Green was out via a contentious LBW decision in the second innings.

It seemed virtually every LBW call was being sent upstairs to be reviewed as the on-field umpires were mostly reluctant to give it out immediately.

And it seems the new prevailing wisdom is if in doubt, knock the bails off and send it upstairs.