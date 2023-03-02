Steve Smith may have turned the test in Australia's favour with a stunning one-handed grab. Video / Sky Sport

A stunning catch by Australia captain Steve Smith has highlighted an intriguing second day in his side’s third test against India at Indore as the visitors pushed towards a spot in the world test championship final.

Nathan Lyon spun out 8-64 to leave Australia needing 76 runs to beat India with three days to play on the crumbling surface.

India was bowled out for 163 in the second innings right on stumps after Lyon’s incredible eight-wicket haul.

One of those wickets featured Smith’s superb reflex catch. Fielding at leg slip, Smith snapped up a wild flick from Cheteshwar Pujara in his right hand in a moment that left the cricket world in disbelief.

One of the greatest catches you will see#INDvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) March 2, 2023

That was all sorts of special from Smith

What a catch. #INDvAUS — Alex Fair (@AJFair85) March 2, 2023





Steve Smith may just have won the Test match for Australia with that unfreakingbelievable one-handed catch to dismiss Pujara. — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) March 2, 2023

Pujara’s wicket was a crucial one, having had great success using his footwork to deny the spinners his scalp. He reached 50 off 108 deliveries, and overall faced 142 balls.

Batting tandem with Shreyas Iyer, India found momentum. Iyer hit three fours and two sixes in 26 off 27, then he was out to another brilliant catch, this time by Usman Khawaja at midwicket off Mitchell Starc. Lyon bowled Srikar Bharat for 3 to reach his five-for, and got Ravichandran Ashwin out lbw on 16.

Pujara’s dismissal then ended India’s hopes of setting a target to worry Australia.

Lyon’s second-best career figures are the second best in India, too, after his 8-50 in Bengaluru in 2017. He is Australia’s highest wicket-taker in India.

“We don’t have enough runs on the board, but we will try to make it tough for Australia and go for victory,” Pujara said. “It is a really tough pitch to bat on. I trusted my defence to bat on this wicket.” Umesh Yadav holed out in the deep for a two-ball duck, and Lyon bowled Mohammed Siraj without socring to complete the rout. India lost its last four wickets for 23 runs in the space of 12.3 overs.

Australia suffered a stunning collapse in the morning, when its first innings collapsed from 186-4 to 197 all out, though it had a significant lead of 88 runs.

Fast bowler Yadav took three wickets in the half-hour burst which netted 6-11 in 34 deliveries for India.

Australia resumed on the second morning on 156-4 after getting the upper hand on the opening day, and Peter Handscomb (19) and Cameron Green (21) added 30 runs in a challenging first hour.

But all of the pressure from India’s bowlers paid off when offspinner Ashwin broke through in the 71st over of the innings to have Handscomb caught edging to forward short leg.

That wicket triggered the Australia collapse, with the next five wickets falling in 5.3 overs.

Yadav, who took 3-12, got an lbw decision against the tall allrounder Green and started getting the ball to reverse against the tailenders. He bowled Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy.

Ashwin trapped Alex Carey in another decision that the Australians unsuccessfully reviewed.

Jadeja didn’t add to the four wickets he collected on Wednesday and returned 4-78. Ashwin got 3-44.