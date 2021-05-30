Auckland club rugby: Ponsonby claim Sir Fred Allen trophy

Ponsonby are the new Sir Fred Allen trophy holders after withstanding a ferocious finish from Grammar Tec. Photosport

Ponsonby 21

Grammar Tec 19

Ponsonby are the new Sir Fred Allen trophy holders after withstanding a ferocious finish from Grammar Tec at Orakei Domain yesterday.

On a fine but cool afternoon, with the wind whipping in from the Watemata Harbour across the field, Ponsonby's players and supporters could only watch as Grammar Tec first-five Corey Evans pulled a last-minute penalty attempt from 45m wide.

Such a close finish seemed unlikely even 20 minutes earlier when Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta kicked a close-range penalty to extend Ponsonby's lead to 21-9.

Ponsonby, having scored two tries through second-five Wiseguy Faiane, had a dominant scrum and enjoyed big possession and territorial advantages but some late front row replacements by Grammar Tec turned the game on its head.

After impressive No8 Nela Matakaiongo gave them a much-needed boost via an excellent try near the right touchline as the match entered its final quarter, they won two tightheads in the final 10 minutes, and, with left wing Caleb Tangitau going over unmarked on the left from an excellent set piece move, they had all the momentum at the end.

Ratu Wye narrowly missed the difficult conversion for Tangitau's try and more disappointment followed when Evans missed his potential late match-winner. In the first half, and with the wind over his right shoulder, Evans narrowly missed a penalty attempt from 60m.

The upshot was a relieved Ponsonby took home the Sir Fred Allen trophy and Grafton Cup, the latter contested by the two clubs.

They were well organised by Perofeta at No10 - although his charged down clearance attempt opened the door for Tangitau's try - but on the whole Ponsonby's backline operated with more time and space than Grammar Tec's, who were guilty of several handling errors.

It took until the 36th minute for Ponsonby to score the match's first try, Perofeta providing the assist for Faiane, with the midfielder scoring his second 10 minutes after halftime when crashing over near the posts from an attacking scrum.

Ponsonby were impressive defensively in the first half, with loose forward Blake Gibson involved in several good ball carries and fellow Blues player Jordan Trainor a calm influence at fullback, particularly with his clearances.

All four starting locks performed well; skipper Liam Hallam-Eames and Harison Mataele for Grammar Tec and Presley Tufuga and Jamie Lane for Ponsonby, and Grammar Tec's hard-hitting No8 Matakaiongo became increasingly influential.

"Our defence has definitely been one of our strong points this year," Ponsonby coach Peter Leulusoo said. "The boys just love fighting for each other.

"It could have gone either way and we were lucky to hang on in the end. They had some good guys come off the bench, particularly in their front row. They dominated the scrums in the last 15 minutes and we just couldn't win the ball. If it was five minutes more I think they would have snuck ahead.

"We're happy to have both cups but the Sir Fred Allen trophy means a lot to us. It's the Ranfurly Shield of club footy and I think the last time we played for it was five years ago. We played Eden and they gave us a bit of a touch up. To have the opportunity to play for it and bring it back to the club and put smiles on the faces of our club members – especially Beegee [former All Black Bryan Williams] – was special."

Ponsonby 21 (Stephen Perofeta 3 pens, con; Wiseguy Faiane 2 tries)

Grammar Tec 19 (Ratu Wye 3 pens; Nela Matakaiongo, Caleb Tangitau tries)

Halftime: 11-9

Other results:

Otahuhu 0 Waitemata 31

Marist 20 Pakuranga 25

Eden 21 Suburbs 10

Papatoetoe 8 University 35

Waitakere 7 College Rifles 76