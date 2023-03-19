Auckland City FC's Dan Morgan celebrates a goal. Photosport

The Fifa Club World Cup dream for Auckland City FC is still alive, after an extraordinary win over Wellington Olympic in the second leg of the Oceania Champions League playoff.

Auckland City were the dominant team in the country last season – winning four trophies – but looked in deep trouble on Sunday afternoon, trailing Olympic 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to play.

But the home side conjured up a remarkable comeback, spearheaded by an Emiliano Tade hat trick, with a dizzying four goal burst in 13 minutes to win 5-3 and advance 6-4 on aggregate.

The flashpoint came in the 77th minute, with Wellington Olympic captain Ben Mata seeing red for a handball in the area, before Tade equalised for 3-3 with the resultant spot kick.

It was a wonderful match, bringing back memories of some classic contests at Kiwitea Street – especially in the mid 2000′s – in front of a vocal crowd.

The result will be tough to take for Wellington Olympic, as they were the better team for the first hour, before Auckland City found their rhythm.

Auckland City now advances to OFC Champions League tournament in Vanuatu in May, with the winner progressing to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia in December.

On a sunny afternoon, Wellington went ahead through Mata’s 16th minute penalty, stroked confidently wide of Connor Tracey in the Auckland goal.

The spot kick was awarded after the impressive Tor Davenport Petersen was caught in the area.

If that was a shock, the home side responded quickly, with Liam Gillion equalising from close range seven minutes later, after clever work on the edge of the area.

But Auckland City still couldn’t find their usual levels and were punished for a cheap giveaway.

The ball was quickly moved to former Wellington Phoenix striker Hamish Watson, who produced a blistering drive from the edge of the area, giving Tracey no chance.

Auckland City were being outplayed and outfought by a committed Olympic side, who came with a plan and executed it superbly.

They cleverly compressed the space – being everywhere they needed to be – and were sharp on the counter.

Joel Stevens also went close for Olympic, while Tracey had to be alert just behind halftime to deny Watson.

The home side lifted the intensity after the break, but were caught on the counter, with Watson providing the finish after a swift move.

That left Auckland City with a huge mountain to climb, but they found a way back through a superb Tade free kick.

From a narrow angle between the penalty area and the sideline, the Argentinean somehow curled his shot over Scott Basalaj into the top right hand corner.

It was one of the best goals seen at the Sandringham venue and energised the home side, who won their penalty minutes later.

Mata was marched, before Tade – after a long delay – coolly planted his spot kick into the corner.

Auckland City then took control, with a slide rule Tade pass setting up Angus Kilkolly.

A second Tade penalty – into the opposite corner – made sure of the result, to cap an epic match.

Auckland City 5 (Liam Gillion 23′, Emiliano Tade 73′, 77 pen, Angus Kilkolly 85′ Tade 87′ pen,)

Wellington Olympic 3 (Ben Mata pen 15′, Hamish Watson 26′, 62′)

Halftime 1-0

Aggregate 6-4