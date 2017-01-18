Watch NZH Local Focus: Fastest kid takes all

The fastest kids on the block in Whanganui gathered at Cook's Garden on Tuesday night.. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The youngsters won the title in their respective neighborhoods in an annual event organised by Sport Wanganui.

"I really enjoy it, and I've been running since the start of school. My favourite events are the 100 and 200 meters," said Josh Brunger, winner of his age group.

"Sport Wanganui did a lot of promotion and went out into the suburbs, and we had children from different suburbs representing their areas,' said Russell Sears, Organiser from the Sports Heritage Trust.



The fastest of the fastest?



That was decided as part of The Cooks Classic.



And while Josh Brunger may have a talent for athletics, his heart lies in another sport.



"Nah I just do it for fun, I really like rugby though and I want to do that as a career," he said.



Later in the evening, the famous mile run was showcased.



"Some of the kids that have come out of the fastest kid on the block, have gone through into senior athletics," said Mr Sears.



