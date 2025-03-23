Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Athletics

Tom Walsh wins world indoor shot put title for third time

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Tom Walsh celebrates after winning the men's shot put final on day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Walsh celebrates after winning the men's shot put final on day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Shot putter Tom Walsh has won his third gold medal at the world indoor championships, taking out the men’s shot put title in Nanjing, China

Walsh’s first round throw of 21.65 metres was enough for the victory, backing his feats in 2016 and 2018.

It also delivered a sixth consecutive podium finish for the Kiwi at the event.

Olympic gold and silver medallists Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs were not competing at the event.

Walsh won by three centimetres over American Roger Steen with Adrian Piperi of USA taking bronze.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pre-event favourite and Olympic medallist Leonardo Fabri of Italy finished fourth with a best throw of 21.35m.

Walsh entered the competition ranked eighth on his season best. His lead into the world indoor championships was a domestic affair as Walsh competed three times on the New Zealand summer circuit.

His season’s best of 21.24m was immediately bettered by over 40cm on his opening throw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Walsh will now set his sights on competitions in both the USA and in Europe as he builds towards the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

Save

Latest from Athletics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Athletics