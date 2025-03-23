Tom Walsh celebrates after winning the men's shot put final on day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Shot putter Tom Walsh has won his third gold medal at the world indoor championships, taking out the men’s shot put title in Nanjing, China

Walsh’s first round throw of 21.65 metres was enough for the victory, backing his feats in 2016 and 2018.

It also delivered a sixth consecutive podium finish for the Kiwi at the event.

Olympic gold and silver medallists Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs were not competing at the event.

Walsh won by three centimetres over American Roger Steen with Adrian Piperi of USA taking bronze.