Tom Walsh throws 21.89m to win the latest Diamond League event in Rome. Video / World Athletics

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has taken a huge step towards September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after producing a season-best throw to win the latest Diamond League event in Rome.

The 33-year-old’s first round attempt of 21.89m was enough to claim top spot, a season’s best distance by 18cm.

He finished 22cm clear of Italy’s Zane Weir, with Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell third with 21.64m.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine on Weekend Sport, Walsh was ecstatic with his consistent performance, as he also produced throws of 20.74m, 20.97m and 21.33m.

“What I wanted from today’s comp was to give myself six good goes at throwing it a long way, and that’s exactly what I managed to do,” said Walsh.