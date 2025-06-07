“The other five throws were a real good roll of the dice and a real good attempt at making the ball go a long way.”
The win comes after Walsh claiming his third World Indoor Title in February, in China.
It was Walsh’s 13th Diamond League meeting win, and his first in nearly four years to the day, having last won in Florence in June 2021.
Walsh will now head to the United States where he will meet up with his family, but there will be plenty of preparation before the World Athletics Championships.
“I’ll spend that time in America training, regrouping and doing a bit of a reload phase in the gym, along with some technical throwing work,” said Walsh.
“But also just trying to get into that rhythm of throwing well, trusting the work we’ve done, and making that ball go a long way.
“Then I’ve got a few comps back in Europe to get ready for Tokyo in September.”
Two other New Zealanders also competed in Rome but didn’t have as much success.
Olympic high jump champion Hamish Kerr finished sixth in his event with a best clearance of 2.20m, while Imogen Ayris was eighth in the women’s pole vault with 4.50m.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.