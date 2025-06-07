Advertisement
Tom Walsh throws season’s best to claim Diamond League shot put title in Rome

Tom Walsh throws 21.89m to win the latest Diamond League event in Rome. Video / World Athletics

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has taken a huge step towards September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after producing a season-best throw to win the latest Diamond League event in Rome.

The 33-year-old’s first round attempt of 21.89m was enough to claim top spot, a season’s best distance by 18cm.

