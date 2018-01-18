Rotorua Marathon offers big prize

Calling all "Real" Girls and Guys!

Calling all real Kiwis who want help to become fitter and healthier.

Thats everyone, right?

Super fit Kiwis and elite athletes need not apply

Rotorua Marathon is running a Real Runner competition to help someone to transform their health.

The event is asking for people to share their reason why they want help to reach a health or fitness goal in 2018.

The Rotorua Marathon event commercial and marketing manager Jo Clark says the team is searching for "a real runner (or walker)" to train for the Rotorua Marathon event on May 5, 2018, (participating in a distance of their choice ie either the fun run, 10km, half or full-marathon).

The real girl (or guy) winner in the competition will nab a wellness package worth over $4500.

"Actually this prize is priceless because getting help to get healthier and fitter is worth something that money cant buy really," says Clark.

"We know that taking on the challenge of doing our event can help someone to get healthier and fitter and we want to celebrate this with this competition!"

Clark says there is a team that will help the winner to prepare for the Rotorua Marathon event. Included in the package is an event entry, accommodation at The Millennium Hotel Rotorua, asics shoes, Jaybird headphones, passes to the renowned Polynesian Spa and ThermaTech gear. The winner will also have wellness chats with wellness writer and yoga teacher Rachel Grunwell, and coaching with John Bowden (one of NZ's top run coaches who trains weekend warriors to elite athletes).

How to enter - check out the Rotorua Marathons Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rotoruamarathon/

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Athletics New Zealand