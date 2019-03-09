Lisa Adams of Waikato Bay of Plenty and her sister, Dame Valerie Adams (L-R), celebrate after bettering the world record in the women's shot put. Photo / Getty Images.

Lisa Adams has thrown further than the world record in the women's Para Shot Put.

As her sister and coach Dame Valerie Adams watched on, Lisa Adams hurled a 14.13-metre monster to throw further than the F37 world record at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch on Saturday.

Adams bettered the previous record of 13.96m set by Franziska Liebhardt, of Germany, in Rio back in 2016.

World record for Lisa Adams in the para shot put with a huge 14.13m!#EarnTheFern 🌿 pic.twitter.com/UtQjjCVxpN — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) March 8, 2019

However, it will not count as an official world record as the New Zealand Track and Field Championships is an approved meet but not sanctioned with World Para Athletics.

To be a sanctioned meeting, there would need to be delegates from World Para Athletics present.

Adams, who has cerebral palsy, is aiming to compete in Tokyo at next year's Olympics.