New long jump ‘take off zone’ tested, faces mixed reactions

A long jumper jumps from the new take-off zone during an indoor meeting in Düsseldorf. Photo / Getty Images

A new long jump “take-off zone” was trialled at the indoor athletics meet in Düsseldorf on Sunday in what may become a notable change to the long-established sport.

The reform replaces the line on the traditional board behind which jumps must be made.

Instead, the distance of the jump will be measured using cameras from where the foot left the ground in a 40cm “take-off zone”, significantly reducing the risk of invalid jumps.

German 2020 Olympic gold medallist Malaika Mihambo won the event with a 6.87m jump, her third victory in three appearances this year.

“I definitely found it interesting,” she said to Germany’s ARD network, adding the change was “exciting”.