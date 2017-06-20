Dick Tayler winning the 10000m in the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Derrick Tonkin / Christchurch Star Archive

One of New Zealand's most celebrated sportsmen, Dick Tayler, is in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Tayler, who won the 10,000m at the Christchurch Commonwealth Games in 1974, was travelling with friends by car following the Lions tour in the Rotorua area after the tourists' win over New Zealand Maori on Saturday.

Tayler, 68, was taken to Rotorua Hospital. Friends have described his condition as "stable" although the hospital declined to give any details of his condition.

"Dick is in a stable condition," Otago rugby commentator Paul Allison said.

"The signs are very positive and he is progressing favourably."

Tayler had been hoping to be at the unveiling of Colin Meads statue in Te Kuiti on Monday. The pair are close friends and have often spoken together at rugby club functions around the country.

The photograph of Tayler breasting the tape at Queen Elizabeth II Park in 1974 remains one of the iconic New Zealand sporting images.