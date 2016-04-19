Ben Ruthe from Tauranga catches his breath at the finish of the Rotorua Marathon.

One of the unique features of the Rotorua Marathon, the Survivors Club, recognises runners who have run the marathon many times. Runners join the club when they have completed 15 marathons and with every five additional finishes, they move up to another category.



The death of Rotorua Marathon legend Colin Smyth, just months after running his 50th Rotorua Marathon last year meant the most prolific runner in the race's history closed the book with a magic 50 races completed.



To date there have been 485 members admitted to the Rotorua Marathon Survivors Club, with another six set to join the club this year. Fourteen will move up a category, with James Crosswell from Opotiki the longest standing member with 39 Rotorua Marathon finishes to his name, set to move into the 40-45 category.



Saturday April 30 is when thousands of runners and walkers will be taking part in the full marathon, the RECT Half Marathon and the Asics Quarter Marathon and the 5.5km events in and around Rotorua.



Action starts from the Rotorua Energy Events Centre at 8am with the half marathon and the full marathon kicks off at 8:20am.



