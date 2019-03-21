Lisa Adams has bettered the women's para shot put world record for the second time in three weeks

Lisa Adams has bettered the women's para shot put world record for the second time in three weeks — but this time, she will get her name in the record books.

Adams hurled a massive 14.52 metres in the F37 event at the Sir Graeme Douglas Athletics championships in West Auckland tonight, smashing her 14.13m effort from the New Zealand Track and Field Championships earlier this month.

That, too, had bettered the world record mark, but because the meet was not sanctioned with World Para Athletics it did not stand as an official world record.

There were no such problems with toay's heave however, with Adams's fifth effort setting the record, and her sixth and final attempt just five centimetres shorter.

Adams, who is coached by her sister, Dame Valerie, says she never expected to break the world record in what is her first domestic season.

"Breaking the world record, we weren't targeting that. We'd just go to comps and work on what we'd planned, which is usually consistency, technique and quality. We just happened to do it," said Adams.

Adams, who has left hemiplegia — a form of cerebral palsy that affects the movement and growth of muscles on the limbs of one side of her body — says she and Valerie keep things light but focused during competition.

"We're pretty good at defining that personal/professional relationship. It's all about not over-thinking everything, not taking too much on and not over-analysing everything."

Adams is going to take part in events in Australia to continue her development, before ultimately aiming for the World Para Championships in Dubai at the end of the year.

But, how much improvement does she left?

"I honestly wouldn't have a clue," said Adams.

"I'm still a rookie, I've done this for 12 months, so I actually don't know, but we'll see."

Elsewhere at the meet, Tom Walsh suffered a surprise loss in the men's shot put, being defeated by 22-year-old Polish rival Konrad Bukowiecki.

Bukowiecki reached 21.32 metres on his best attempt, with Walsh only managing 20.84m — nearly a metre behind his best at nationals last week. He was pushed close by Jacko Gill as well, who finished just eight centimetres behind in third place.