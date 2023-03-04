Eliza McCartney. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eliza McCartney has won the pole vault title for the first time in six years after victory at the track and field national championships in Wellington.

The Olympic bronze medalist took the title with a clearance of 4.61m - her best in four years.

She won on countback from Olivia McTaggart who made the same clearance but needed more attempts to do so.

In other events, Jacko Gill snapped the 13-year winning streak of Tom Walsh in the shot put event

Gill dominated the meet with a best throw of 21.80m in the fourth round, although five of his throws were better than Walsh’s 21.25 top effort.

Hamish Kerr took out the men’s high jump title with a winning jump of 2.20m.