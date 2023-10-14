Andrew Flintoff has working with the England cricket team this year. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has reached a settlement with the BBC following his accident when filming for Top Gear last year.

The Sun reported that the deal was worth £9 million (NZ$16 million) and was based on the former England cricketer missing two years’ worth of earnings.

However, the deal will not be funded by the licence fee as BBC Studios is the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

Flintoff’s lawyers said that he was still recovering from “life-alteringly significant” injuries sustained in the crash on December 13 2022 at Top Gear’s test track at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

At the time, Flintoff received medical care at the scene and was then taken to hospital for further treatment.

“BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans,” a statement from the company read.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

The BBC had previously apologised to Flintoff for his injuries in March when it announced a health and safety review of Top Gear, which was expected to be carried out by an independent third party and is thought to still be ongoing.

BBC Studios carried out its own investigation of the accident. The Sun reported that Flintoff was interviewed twice during the investigations carried out by the BBC.

In March, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said that the national regulator for workplace safety had finished their inquiries into the incident and no further investigation was needed.

In September, Flintoff was pictured for the first time since his accident as he carried out fielding drills with England players in Cardiff. He had visible facial scarring and tape on his nose.