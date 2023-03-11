Andrew Alderson: The Black Caps batsman who is now indispensable

Daryl Mitchell brought up his eighth test half century early on day three. Photo / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson at Hagley Oval

Daryl Mitchell’s guttural roar after scoring his fifth test cricket century was a performance to behold.

Think William Wallace at the Battle of Stirling in Braveheart but with a bat rather than a sword, and less face paint and hair.

Mitchell was inspirational again on the test stage, contributing 102 as part of New Zealand’s 373, and helping generate a first innings lead of 18.

He cut Sri Lankan pace bowler Lahiru Kumara through a vacant point and scampered back for two as third man scrambled to retrieve.

Mitchell then galloped in an arc towards the pavilion, removing his helmet and cutting Zorro-like swathes with his willow.

The innings marked his fifth ton in the longest format but, more importantly, proves again why he is indispensable in the middle order, particularly when circumstances are tricky.

Mitchell came to the wicket on Friday afternoon at 76 for three after the fall of Henry Nicholls. A collapse threatened.

The number five ensured that was avoided on his watch. By stumps on the second day he had negotiated New Zealand to 162 for five. His exit came at 291 for eight after 62.3 overs in the middle. Cricketing crisis averted.

The innings contained the usual quiver of Mitchell strokes. He maximised his long levers to drive straight, regularly rotated the strike by working the ball off his pads into the legside, and showed the full face of bat to ease deliveries through the cover point region for sharp singles.

A nervous start saw edges earn reprieves via soft hands and missiles beat the bat by millimetres. Mitchell eventually became a bollard to Sri Lankan progress; as immovable as the black sightscreen which forced the players and umpires off for an early lunch due an electrical fault. Such attrition sapped the energy of what had been a buoyant attack.

As per any signature Mitchell occupation of the crease, he forced a methodical temperament to curb aggressive instincts.

The occasion had the added significance of playing out in front of his wife Amy and young daughters Addison and Lily, who sported rainbow tutus as “cricketing unicorns” on the fixture’s dress-up day.

The family moved from Hamilton to Christchurch, where Amy’s family is based, in 2020. Mitchell has since represented Canterbury and continues to thrive on a ground he admits a love for batting on. Hagley Oval was also the site of his maiden test century against Pakistan in January 2021.

Mitchell might only have played consecutive matches once in his first six tests. After 17 he’s an indelible part of the New Zealand XI.