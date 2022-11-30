Barcelona will host the 37th America's Cup in October, 2024.

Team New Zealand fans will be facing early morning wake-ups to watch their team attempt to defend the America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024.

The dates for the 37th America’s Cup were revealed overnight. It will be a best of 13 (first to seven) format and will commence on Saturday October 12 with two races scheduled, followed by a further two races the next day. The final reserve day is October 27 but organisers plan to have the event concluded over the weekend of the October 19-20.

An October start means the event avoids clashing with the Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11) and the European Football Championships (June 14-July 14) in Germany.

Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events Limited, confirmed to NZME that the races will take place mid-afternoon local time.

A 4.15pm start in Barcelona, the same starting time as the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, would mean 3.15am back in New Zealand.

Also confirmed is the date for the Women’s America’s Cup Regatta Final, straight after race five on October 16, giving the women’s event significant coverage and profile.

“This is a significant event to plan for, with safety concerns at the top of the list for both spectators and competitors,” Dalton said in an official release.

“I think the result is going to be something pretty spectacular with racing taking place in front of the beach, along the coast from the main port entrance right along the coast, past the Port Olímpic and out further east, offering a fantastic viewing opportunity for the public to see these remarkable boats at full pace.”



