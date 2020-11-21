Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup: Expect Team New Zealand to line up in the Christmas regatta, says INEOS Team UK boss

2 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Grant Dalton joins Mike Hosking after Team NZ launched their new America’s Cup AC75 boat Te Rehutai.
Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

INEOS Team UK chief executive Grant Simmer expects the most recent stoush between Team New Zealand and Challenger of Record Luna Rossa to all blow over before too long.

The Arbitration Panel is currently working

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.