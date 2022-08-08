Dean Barker raced with American Magic in the last America's Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Dean Barker is back in the America's Cup game.

The former Team New Zealand and American Magic helmsman has taken on a part-time role with Swiss syndicate Alinghi.

Barker who isn't eligible to sail on the Swiss boat due to the strict nationality rules for AC37, will be a mentor for the sailing team.

The former Team New Zealand, Team Japan and American Magic helmsman was missing from the American Magic team named for AC37 in March. Under the nationality rules Barker's only on-water options were with the Americans or Team New Zealand.

Speaking exclusively to NZME in March, Barker revealed he hadn't had any discussions with American Magic since the last Cup campaign and the past year had given him a new perspective on life.

Alinghi launched its training vessel in Barcelona overnight, the first AC75 ever built that Emirates Team New Zealand used so effectively to work up for the 36th America's Cup in Auckland.

The vessel has been re-christened from Te Aihe to Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Arnaud Psarofaghis, Skipper of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, will be helming the boat throughout the permissible training period and crew will be rotated in and out as the schedule progresses.

It signals the start of the build-up to the America's Cup in the Spanish city in 2024.

"The fact that we already have a team based in Barcelona and already sailing here only four months since we announced the venue is a true indication of what the 37th America's Cup is going to be like in Barcelona," America's Cup Event CEO Grant Dalton said.

"So, all credit to the team at Alinghi Red Bull Racing, this is the measure of this highly professional team that they have hit the ground running on their campaign and are taking every opportunity to get sailing onboard their AC75 as allowed for a new competitor that did not sail in AC36 in the America's Cup Protocol. You can never underestimate the Swiss and for sure, teams will be watching their progress intently through the joint reconnaissance program, unique to this Cup cycle, with a lot of interest."