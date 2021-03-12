America's Cup 2021: Under pressure? Luna Rossa on crushing Team NZ in race 3

Advantage Luna Rossa.

The challenger has taken the lead in the America's Cup match, dispatching Team New Zealand in the third race of the series to claim a 37-second win and take a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard.

"We had our plan, we executed well on the start and from there we had the opportunity to make them pay at the left boundary and we did it.

"It was tough on the first downwind; I had a feeling that they closed up a little bit, but we kept it nice and calm and waited for our moment.

"I think we just sailed a clean race."

With light winds forecast on the day, the conditions suited Luna Rossa well. While the Italian syndicate have shown they are good in all conditions, their light wind performance has long been talked about as their point of difference during this Cup campaign.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team warm up before America's Cup Race #3 on Auckland Harbour. Photo / Getty Images.

That proved to be the case in the first race of the day as, despite some onboard issues before racing that appeared to threaten Luna Rossa's day, they sailed a near faultless race to further show they are well and truly capable of winning this competition.

The teams both got out of the starting gate well, but Luna Rossa got the better of the the first manoeuvre, and executing well and sailed in the face of Team New Zealand to build a handy lead on the first leg.

Emirates Team New Zealand warms up before America's Cup Race #3 between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. Photo / Getty Images.

The defender needed to find something, and opted to split the course around the first gate. Initially, it looked as though it had been a good move, as Team New Zealand ate into the Luna Rossa lead on the second leg.

However, an excellent third leg from the Italians saw them more than double their lead through the halfway point in the race, which they extended further late in the race to claim a clean and clear win.

Times:

Gate 1: LR 10sec

Gate 2: LR 13sec

Gate 3: LR 27sec

Gate 4: LR 22sec

Gate 5: LR 38sec

Final: LR 37sec

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.