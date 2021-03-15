America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand emotions spill over after comeback in race 8

Team New Zealand have finally let their emotions spill over after pulling off a stunning comeback to win Race 8 of the America's Cup Match.

After Team NZ came off their foils midway through the second leg following a mistake by helmsman Peter Burling, Luna Rossa were handed a huge lead and looked like inevitable winners of the race.

But a twist came in the third leg when it was Luna Rossa's turn to come off their sails in the light and inconsistent conditions, allowing the Kiwis to not only catch up but cruise away to win by almost four minutes.

The rollercoaster race was summed up by a Team NZ member aboard Te Rehutai who was heard letting out a relieved – and colourful – celebration as they crossed the finish line.

"I'm so f*****g stoked with it. F***," the crew member was heard saying on the broadcast.

Team New Zealand wave to family and supporters after winning both races on day five of the America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

American yachtsman and sailing commentator Ken Read said they were emotions we hadn't seen so far from Team NZ.

"That's emotion out of the Kiwi," Read said on the official America's Cup broadcast. "That was emotion like I've never seen out of a Kiwi."

"You think the fans are relieved? How about that crew out there," added fellow commentator Stephen McIvor.

After the race, Team NZ foil controller Blair Tuke was similarly stoked with the "unreal fightback".

"Yeah, wow what a race," Tuke said. "It's definitely one to keep. It was a pretty unreal fightback from the guys there.

"Obviously we made a pretty costly error gybing right behind them on the first downwind and came off the foils but we got it back up reasonably quickly, and then sailed a great race from there.

"They made a mistake in one of their tacks in the top mark … and we never looked back."

When asked if he had ever sailed in a race like that before, Tuke said: "Probably not with this many people watching. That was unreal.

"Another great turnout even on a weekday here," he added. "Obviously we were finishing at the top mark so we were right in by the spectators underneath Motuihe. It was some race and we were on the wrong jib there in real bottom-end conditions, which made it even harder.

"All the boys went to the end there. When you have a race where you're doing a lot of take-offs like that and big control changes to the sails, it's tough for the boys. So huge effort by those lads."

Team NZ also took out the earlier race by a convincing margin, showcasing a significant speed difference and completing what was the first lead change of the regatta so far.

The defenders lead the match 5-3 in the first-to-seven series. Race 9 gets under way at 4.15pm tomorrow.

