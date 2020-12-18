Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: Michael Burgess - What we know after second day of America's Cup World Series racing

5 minutes to read
Team New Zealand have come away from the second day of the America's Cup World Series with two wins in as many races, though not without their issues to address.
NZ Herald
By: Michael Burgess

ANALYSIS:

The America's Cup World Series came alive on Friday – setting up not just the weekend but the upcoming events in 2021.

There was a slightly anti-climatic feeling after the first day on Thursday,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.