America's Cup 2021: Media reaction - The America's Cup match-up the world wants to see

Italy can start to dream about winning the America's Cup.

That was the prediction by popular yachting site Rule69blog, after Luna Rossa's stonking Prada Cup final victory over the underwhelming British entrant Ineos.

Oozing enthusiasm for Luna Rossa's chances against Team New Zealand, it was also salivating over the looming battle between Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill.

"Pistol Pete versus Pitbull - it's the match-up the world wants to see," the translated Italian-language column raved.

"The fastest boat will win. It promises to be the finals of finals.

"(Luna Rossa) advance to the match with a package that only outright speed will beat. Italy can start to dream.

"Patrizio Bertelli's lifelong quest of securing the Auld Mug is tantalizing close now and on this performance they have every reason to believe that the impossible is possible.

"A more ruthless display they could not have imagined."

Writing in Yachting World, Toby Heppell said "Luna Rossa proved themselves to be an impressive outfit."

"All the racing we have seen so far has really only been a warm up, a prelude to the main event, the America's Cup itself.

"Italy has never won the cup itself and the Italian team will be hoping now is the time that elusive dream comes true.

"They certainly look strong and have been totally dominant in the Prada Cup final, but they will come up against a sailing team in Emirates Team New Zealand who are intelligent, skilled and almost certainly very fast.

"The last part of that statement is the challenge for all teams…as defender, the Kiwis have been able to sit back and observe their potential competition.

"They will have a great deal of data from the racing to compare their performance…just what sort of performance the New Zealanders have in the bag is anyone's guess."

The Telegraph meanwhile was busy soft soaping Ineos Team UK's awful Prada Cup performance, echoing skipper Sir Ben Ainslie's on-board claim of "good effort" to his crew.

"It was indeed a good effort," Tom Cary wrote.

"Ineos were the first British team in 40 years to reach the final of the challenger selection series and never gave up the fight.

"This was definitely a step forward from their last campaign. But it also fell short of their own, admittedly lofty, expectations.

"The America's Cup is a brutal arena, though. The oldest international trophy in sport is also one of the most lopsided when it comes to level playing fields.

"The defenders frame the rules in conjunction with a challenger of record – in this case Luna Rossa - and any other entrants have to play catch-up.

"Ineos thought they had designed a brilliant, cutting-edge machine. And the striking looking Britannia was a weapon in heavier winds.

"But Ineos were unable to sufficiently overcome their struggles in lighter airs…while Luna Rossa undoubtedly got quicker.

"By 2025 it will be 174 years and counting since Britain lost that inaugural (America's Cup) match around the Isle of Wight."

AP said Sir Ben Ainslie and his team would head home to "reflect on the failure of a well-funded, talented but troubled campaign."

"Britain first lost the famous Auld Mug in a race around the Isle of Wight in 1851 against the New York Yacht Club schooner America, which gave the ornate silver ewer its name.

"Vast fortunes have been expended since in Britain's pursuit of the trophy but all have been fruitless."