Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: Five takeaways from the America's Cup World Series

5 minutes to read
NZME’s Alex Chapman, around the world sailor Bianca Cook and AUT sailing Professor Mark Orams look back as the Prada ACWS and Christmas Cup come to a close after a bizarre day on the water. Video / NZME / 36th America’s Cup / TVNZ
Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

After three days (and a fourth attempt) at racing, Christopher Reive provides five takeaways from the America's Cup World Series and Christmas Cup.

It's not how you start; it's how you finish

If your boat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.